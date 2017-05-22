Calling for an End to Corruption, 23 Arrested at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

Chanting "Pass the gifts ban, do your job" and "Drain the swamp," a boisterous crew of March on Harrisburg participants and members of the Teamsters Union jammed the hallways outside the office of Pennsylvania House State Government Committee on Monday to demand action on a bill banning gifts to lawmakers. Many of the same protesters later disrupted proceedings outside a committee room buried deep in the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

