Boil alert still active for parts of Youngstown and Austintown
Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.
