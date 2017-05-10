Boil alert still active for parts of ...

Boil alert still active for parts of Youngstown and Austintown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar '17 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC