Boardman man sentenced for shooting death at Youngstown bar

A Boardman man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Thirty-seven year old Daniel Harris plead guilty to all of the charges against him in connection with the death of thirty-four year old Tony Brown outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue on November 16, 2015.

