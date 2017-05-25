Boardman man sentenced for shooting d...

Boardman man sentenced for shooting death at Youngstown bar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Boardman man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Thirty-seven year old Daniel Harris plead guilty to all of the charges against him in connection with the death of thirty-four year old Tony Brown outside the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue on November 16, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheridan and Docherty Family May 21 Dmarino7 1
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) May 20 GaryLudt 24
Backpage girls May 18 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May 4 interested parent 1
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC