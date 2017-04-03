Youngstown's Bears Den Road open again
Bears Den road in Youngstown is open again after being closed overnight in the Normandy Drive area due to an accident. The Youngstown Street Department closed a portion of road near the 2700 block at around 11:30 p.m. Monday after a semi truck hit a pole.
