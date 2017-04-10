Youngstown water officials say discolored water on city's east side is improving
Youngstown water officials provided customers with an update on a water issue affecting some resident's on the city's east side. At a citizens meeting, water officials told residents that discolored water is beginning to clear and should be back to normal in the coming months.
