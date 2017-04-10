Youngstown triple murder suspect jumps to his death off courtroom balcony

Youngstown triple murder defendant Robert Seman has jumped to his death off a fourth-floor balcony in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.