Youngstown Schools CEO announces return to neighborhood schools
After five months of research and a series of community meetings Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip says the district will be returning to the concept of neighborhood schools. Starting next year the schools will basically be broken up into separate districts with nine schools serving students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in buildings closet to their homes.
