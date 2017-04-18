Youngstown mayoral candidates debate for Vindicator endorsement

In the race for Youngstown Mayor, John McNally and his challenger Jamael Tito Brown squared off in a debate sponsored by our print partner, The Vindicator. Editorial Writer and Columnist Betram De Souza tells 21 News the most serious issue to be considered is Mayor John McNally's four misdemeanor criminal convictions from the Oak Hill case.

