Youngstown gun dealer charged in plot...

Youngstown gun dealer charged in plot to sell military grade weapons to Mexicans

17 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The government accuses a federally licensed firearms dealer from Youngstown is accused of being part of an illegal scheme to sell 62 high-powered, military grade, 50 caliber rifles to buyers in Mexico. A federal indictment unsealed in Columbus charges Paul Groves with conspiracy to defraud the government and receiving an unregistered firearm.

Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

