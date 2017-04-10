Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bo...

Youngstown bomb squad defuses pipe bomb in Trumbull County

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Youngstown Bomb Squad has defused a pipe bomb found in the basement of a Trumbull County home on Friday. A man who recently purchased a home on the 3000 block of Bradley Brownlee Road found a pipe equipped with a fuse while cleaning out his basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar 22 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC