Veteran YSU cop tapped as new campus police chief

The university announced on Monday that Shawn Varso, a native of Youngstown, graduate of Youngstown State University and a 21-year veteran of the YSU Police Department, has been named chief of police effective May 1. "Chief Varso is an experienced, respected law enforcement officer with an outstanding record of service," said Shannon Tirone, associate vice president for University Relations, which oversees YSU police. "We look forward to his continued leadership."

