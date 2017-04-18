Utility work to cause delays
Drivers on North Meridian Road between Mahoning Avenue and Interstate 680 should expect delays and some lane restrictions for the next six months because of underground utility work and road improvements. The work will include water and sewer line replacement, curb and pavement replacement and road rehabilitation, said Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works in Youngstown.
