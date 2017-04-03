Truck clips mailboxes, snaps pole after crash in Youngstown
One person was sent to the hospital on Sunday after a truck struck several mailboxes, then a pole on South Meridian Road. Police say at around 11:45 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the road, then went off the Austintown side, clipping mailboxes.
