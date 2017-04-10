Sheriff: No change in procedures after suspect kills self
A northeast Ohio sheriff says his office isn't changing its prisoner transport procedures after a suspect being led from a Youngstown courtroom jumped to his death from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony. Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene tells Cleveland.com that the defendant was handled differently and not shackled at the time because of a court order that deviated from what deputies usually do with prisoners headed to and from courtrooms.
