Senior news

Senior news

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

SENIOR CORPS LUNCHEON: Senior Corps volunteers from Mahoning and Trumbull counties in the Foster Grandparents Program and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will be recognized at an 11 a.m. luncheon today at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Both programs are Senior Corps national service programs for adults 55 and older to use their skills and experience to meet community needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC