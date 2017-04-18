Senior news

SENIOR CORPS LUNCHEON: Senior Corps volunteers from Mahoning and Trumbull counties in the Foster Grandparents Program and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will be recognized at an 11 a.m. luncheon today at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Both programs are Senior Corps national service programs for adults 55 and older to use their skills and experience to meet community needs.

