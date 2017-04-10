Seman defense attorneys respond after prosecution goes public with evidence

Robert Seman brought his trial to a dramatic end that no one could have predicted when he jumped from the fourth floor balcony of the courthouse to his death on Monday, now his attorneys are detailing how they were planning to defend their client. In a statement released to 21 News Defense Attorneys Lynn Maro and Tom Zena say they could not sit by idly and allow only the State's version to go uncorrected.

