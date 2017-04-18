Second season kicks off for Youngstown Flea
Youngstown Flea kicked off their second season of bringing unique shops and handmade items with local sellers to one location for an outdoor shopping experience in Downtown Youngstown. The morning started off with Yoga on the Lawn and several different delicacies from food trucks while introducing a few new vendors as well.
