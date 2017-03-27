Road open after truck crash blocks traffic on I-680 ramp in Youngstown

Youngstown Police opened up I-680 southbound to the 7-11 connector after it shut down traffic on the ramp for nearly five hours Saturday, according to the Youngstown Captain's office. A truck carrying crushed cars turned over in the area shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and police were diverting traffic from the area.

