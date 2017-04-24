Pat Ungaro reflects on the loss of his youngest son to heroin addiction
The story of how one young man's heroin addiction started is terribly familiar, and the name of his father left behind to tell his story is even more familiar. 21 News sat down with former Youngstown Mayor Pat Ungaro to talk about how he fought to save his youngest son, but in the end heroin's hold was too strong.
