On the record

He said Girard will pay $12.28 per 1,000 gallons, which is triple what Niles pays at $3.43 per 1,000 gallons and more than double what McDonald pays at $5 per 1,000 gallons. Officials said McDonald, Niles and Youngstown are part of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, which provides water to Girard and costs are being placed on the city; a Approved placing a renewal of a five-year, 1.8-mill senior services levy on the November general election ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.