On the record
He said Girard will pay $12.28 per 1,000 gallons, which is triple what Niles pays at $3.43 per 1,000 gallons and more than double what McDonald pays at $5 per 1,000 gallons. Officials said McDonald, Niles and Youngstown are part of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, which provides water to Girard and costs are being placed on the city; a Approved placing a renewal of a five-year, 1.8-mill senior services levy on the November general election ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar '17
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC