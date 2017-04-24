Nohra takes Liberty superintendent jo...

Nohra takes Liberty superintendent job after three months with Youngstown schools

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Three months after leaving the Struthers Schools as Superintendent to take a job with the Youngstown Schools, Joseph Nohra Jr., is taking another job. Youngstown City School District announced on Monday that Nohra is resigning as Chief Operating Officer for Youngstown to accept a position as Liberty Local School District superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar '17 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar '17 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC