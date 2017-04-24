No, I have no idea why you pulled me over, officer
A man in South Australia was arrested after he was pulled over while dragging a massive rainwater collection tank on a broken trailer attached to an unregistered car. Police said the trailer "was dangerously overloaded" and had no license plate or indicator lights.
