New Dress to Succeed Location
The third and newest location of Dress to Succeed is now open at the Community Correction Association in Youngstown providing free professional clothing to their men and women. "I like the men and women to dress with dignity and pride," said Rose Carter, the Dress to Succeed Executive Director.
