MVSD places indicted plant operations manager on unpaid leave
The man facing charges following scandal that led to 25 Youngstown Water Department employees is no longer getting a paycheck from a Valley water supplier. The Board of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District voted on Wednesday to change Plant Operation Manager, Anthony Vigorito's status from being on paid administrative leave, to being on unpaid leave.
