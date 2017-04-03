MVSD manager pleads not guilty to cri...

MVSD manager pleads not guilty to criminal charges

The man at the center of the scandal that led to 25 Youngstown Water employees being criminally charged is now fighting to defend his own name. Vigorito didn't utter a word as he was called before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Youngstown, OH

