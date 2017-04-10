Murder defendant kills himself in courthouse

The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing. Youngstown triple murder defendant Robert Seman, 48, was in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court when he jumped off a fourth-floor balcony.

