More
They want you to answer "yes," but the Better Business Bureau of Youngstown says that's the worst thing that you can do. Melissa Ames, the Vice-President of the Better Business Bureau says, "What happens is the scam artist is recording you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC