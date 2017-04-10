Mill Creek MetroParks paying $182,500 to replace mill wheel
Mill Creek MetroParks is spending $182,000 to give new life to one of the park's most popular attractions. The wheel works just like it did in the 1800's but it needs to be replaced about every 15 years or so.
