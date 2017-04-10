Man who - raped girl, 10, and murdered family' kills self in four-storey court plunge
Robert Semen, 48, was facing the death penalty for the murders of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents Judith and William Schmidt. He is believed to have started the blaze just hours before he was due to stand trial for raping the girl killing all three at their home in Youngstown, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC