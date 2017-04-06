Man vows to sue dealer who sold brother deadly drugs: - This is murder'
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Nick Singelis calls his brother, Matthew - also a father of two, a hard worker who was driven. But last week, Matthew died of an overdose and now Singelis wants to sue the people that sold his brother drugs.
