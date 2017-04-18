Man arrested in Austintown with 'magi...

Man arrested in Austintown with 'magic' mushrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Youngstown man was arrested by Austintown Police after they caught him with hallucinogenic mushrooms he claims to have found in Mill Creek Park. Also known as "magic mushrooms" or "shrooms," the Drug Enforcement Agency says they can cause hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality when they are eaten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar 22 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC