Man arrested in Austintown with 'magic' mushrooms
A Youngstown man was arrested by Austintown Police after they caught him with hallucinogenic mushrooms he claims to have found in Mill Creek Park. Also known as "magic mushrooms" or "shrooms," the Drug Enforcement Agency says they can cause hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality when they are eaten.
