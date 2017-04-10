Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government must pay back more than $15,000 after state audit
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Government failed to pay income taxes and pension contributions during 2014 and 2015, according to a report released Tuesday from the state auditor's office. Treasurer Blaise Karlovic withheld required employee contributions but did not submit the funds to the state, federal government and State Teachers Retirement System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC