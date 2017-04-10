How airlines determine who gets kicked off an overbooked flight

On Sunday , law enforcement officials forcibly removed a passenger from a United Airlines flight in Chicago.The incident stemmed from the passenger's refusal to deplane after being bumped from Flight 3411 to Louisville. Man dragged off overbooked United flight Passengers watch in disbelief as a man is forcibly pulled from his seat by security when he does not volunteer to give up his place on an overbooked United Airlines flight.

