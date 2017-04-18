Hearing for friars delayed until June
A Blair County Court hearing has been delayed until June for three Franciscan friars accused of failing to properly supervise Brother Stephen Baker, a suspected sexual predator whose assignments put him in a position to molest children. Judge Jolene G. Kopriva signed an order Friday rescheduling Thursday's hearing to June 14 at the request of Senior Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye and Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Franz.
