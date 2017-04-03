Former Youngstown mayor shows support for judicial candidate
Supporters of Youngstown Municipal Judge candidate Carla Baldwin gathered for dinner at St. Christine Church Wednesday night to help raise funds for the Democrat's campaign. Baldwin, who is a former assistant prosecutor and now serves as a juvenile court magistrate, says the Valley is being devastated by the drug and heroin epidemic.
