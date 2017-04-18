Former NFL player motivates students in Bowling Green
Each day, former NFL player Jimmie Bell wakes up and thinks about the kind of mark he wants to leave on the world. "How will you choose to be remembered every single day?" Bell asked a group of students Tuesday at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School .
