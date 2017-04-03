Ex-boxing champ sentenced for assault...

Ex-boxing champ sentenced for assault, home break-in

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Whiznews.com

Former boxing champion Kelly Pavlik has been ordered to participate in a drug court program after pleading guilty in Youngstown to a 2011 break-in his attorney says was a ghost hunt with friends at a purportedly haunted house. The Vindicator reports a Mahoning County judge on Thursday also suspended a 180-day jail sentence for 35-year-old Pavlik after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge accusing him of shooting a man in the arm with a pellet gun last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Mar 25 Dr Gerald Demal 2
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 22 Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar 22 shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Mar 22 Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar '17 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar '17 Proud daughter 13
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC