Ex-boxing champ sentenced for assault, home break-in
Former boxing champion Kelly Pavlik has been ordered to participate in a drug court program after pleading guilty in Youngstown to a 2011 break-in his attorney says was a ghost hunt with friends at a purportedly haunted house. The Vindicator reports a Mahoning County judge on Thursday also suspended a 180-day jail sentence for 35-year-old Pavlik after he pleaded guilty to an assault charge accusing him of shooting a man in the arm with a pellet gun last year.
