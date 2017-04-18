Eddie DeBartolo on Carmen Policy, Jim Harbaugh and the rally around Dwight Clark
Just a few seconds after he picked up the phone and right before we started recording the episode, Eddie DeBartolo, Jr., sighed, laughed, and said he can't believe how busy he is these days running his business and all the other things he's involved in. But we all know he also wouldn't want it much of any other way, and in fact, Eddie D appeared on this podcast largely to talk about the upcoming Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame induction of his great friend and 49ers right-hand man Carmen Policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC