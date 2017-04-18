Eddie DeBartolo on Carmen Policy, Jim...

Eddie DeBartolo on Carmen Policy, Jim Harbaugh and the rally around Dwight Clark

6 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Just a few seconds after he picked up the phone and right before we started recording the episode, Eddie DeBartolo, Jr., sighed, laughed, and said he can't believe how busy he is these days running his business and all the other things he's involved in. But we all know he also wouldn't want it much of any other way, and in fact, Eddie D appeared on this podcast largely to talk about the upcoming Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame induction of his great friend and 49ers right-hand man Carmen Policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Youngstown, OH

