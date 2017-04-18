Economic team opens satellite office
The Western Reserve Port Authority's economic development wing is setting up a satellite office inside the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center. Anthony Trevena, director of the port authority's Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority, said the expansion to the Warren center at 125 W. Market St. will allow his department to grow its footprint in Trumbull County.
