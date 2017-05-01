Early voting is today, Monday
Tuesday is Election Day, but there's still time to cast a ballot early, in person at the Trumbull County Board of Elections, if voting at the polls isn't an option. Early voting at the elections board, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, is available 1 to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
