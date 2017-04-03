Early voting for May 2 primary election is underway
"Local elections don't bring out as many people, and we only have half the county open, anyway," said the director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections. A spokesman from the Columbiana County Board of Elections agreed, and the director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections said turn out is low because they only have 87 precincts voting at the time.
