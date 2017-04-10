Defendant in triple slaying dies in jump from court balcony

This undated photo provided by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office in Youngstown, Ohio, shows Robert Seman Jr., charged with setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old girl he was accused of raping and her grandparents. Seman jumped to his death Monday, April 10, 2017, from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony, the day before jury selection in his death penalty trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.