Akron, Cleveland, Youngstown air pollution still is among Ohio's worst
Three metropolitan areas in Northeast Ohio were among 72 areas in the U.S. that suffered through more than 100 days of unhealthy air pollution in 2015, according to a report released today by the Environment America Research & Policy Center. The Akron area paced Northeast Ohio with 188 days of moderate to unhealthy levels of soot particles in the air, followed by Cleveland-Elyria with 175, and Youngstown-Warren-Boardman with 142.
