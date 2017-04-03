$1M challenge brings Bigfoot hunters to Ohio
The members of Searching for Bigfoot Inc. drove to Girard, OH, from California as part of their million-dollar bounty challenge based on a tip from an area resident who said he saw Bigfoot twice and took a picture. "I had seen something - I don't know what it was," Xavier King, of Youngstown, OH, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar '17
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC