YSU offering Nurse Practitioner master's degree
The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees has taken action to establish five Centers of Excellence focusing on topics ranging from sports medicine to international business at the university. The centers were among several actions taken by the board Thursday afternoon to enhance the university's academic offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC