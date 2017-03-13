YSU offering Nurse Practitioner maste...

YSU offering Nurse Practitioner master's degree

The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees has taken action to establish five Centers of Excellence focusing on topics ranging from sports medicine to international business at the university. The centers were among several actions taken by the board Thursday afternoon to enhance the university's academic offerings.

