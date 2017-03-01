Youngstown's Vallourec Star hiring workers

A Valley manufacturer that was slashing jobs a year-and-a-half ago, now says it is offering to rehire some of those workers and looking for more employees. That's the word from a spokesperson for Vallourec Star, which produces steel products for the oil and gas industry at a sprawling plant that straddles the Youngstown-Girard border along Route 422.

