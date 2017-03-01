Youngstown's Vallourec Star hiring workers
A Valley manufacturer that was slashing jobs a year-and-a-half ago, now says it is offering to rehire some of those workers and looking for more employees. That's the word from a spokesperson for Vallourec Star, which produces steel products for the oil and gas industry at a sprawling plant that straddles the Youngstown-Girard border along Route 422.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC