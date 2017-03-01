Youngstown Wants to Repurpose Shipping Containers For Small Business Storefronts
Shipping containers like this one could be repurposed for entrepeneuers, which Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver says is much cheaper than going into a traditional building. The City of Youngstown could soon add a business incubator on its south side, made up entirely of shipping containers.
