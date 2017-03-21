Youngstown Vice Unit finds cash in a ...

Youngstown Vice Unit finds cash in a trash bag during South Side raid

A 65-year-old Youngstown man faces drug charges after the city police vice unit found crack and a trash bag full of cash at his South Side home. When no one answered their knocks at 103 East Warren Avenue Monday evening, agents carrying a search warrant broke through the rear door.

