Youngstown Vice Unit finds cash in a trash bag during South Side raid
A 65-year-old Youngstown man faces drug charges after the city police vice unit found crack and a trash bag full of cash at his South Side home. When no one answered their knocks at 103 East Warren Avenue Monday evening, agents carrying a search warrant broke through the rear door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ryan Ware
|10
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC