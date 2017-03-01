Youngstown police charge two in connection with East Side murder

Youngstown police detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of two people wanted for the murder of a man who has yet to be positively identified. The two are suspects in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning SUV on Josephine Avenue on February 20. The vehicle found burning is owned by 40-year-old Zachary Howell of Youngstown, whose family members have reported as missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.