Youngstown mom arrested for child endangering after Warren crash

A Youngstown woman is scheduled to appear in court today to answer charges of OVI, drug possession, and child endangering after her SUV crashed in Warren while her infant son was in the back seat. Responding to a call of reckless driving on Friday afternoon, police found that that Martha Sandino-Rios' Ford Expedition had rear-ended a van at East Market Street and Elm Road.

