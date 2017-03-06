Youngstown mom arrested for child end...

Youngstown mom arrested for child endangering after Warren crash

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Youngstown woman is scheduled to appear in court today to answer charges of OVI, drug possession, and child endangering after her SUV crashed in Warren while her infant son was in the back seat. Responding to a call of reckless driving on Friday afternoon, police found that that Martha Sandino-Rios' Ford Expedition had rear-ended a van at East Market Street and Elm Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Sat dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan '17 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC